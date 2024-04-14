Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Expands By 53.2%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,794,000 after acquiring an additional 461,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 79,677 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 153,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 114,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 91,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FCAL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,636. The company has a market cap of $217.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.79%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

