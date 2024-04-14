Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,833,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after acquiring an additional 569,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,202,000 after acquiring an additional 215,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 602,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,725. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $951.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 173.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.