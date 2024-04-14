Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,860,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 11,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.05. 1,966,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

