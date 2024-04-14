L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

L’Oréal Stock Down 2.9 %

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 72,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,431. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

