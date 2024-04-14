L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
