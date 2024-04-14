Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the March 15th total of 935,400 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Oncology

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $563,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 98,684 shares of company stock worth $1,437,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 82,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,848,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 4.0 %

CGEM stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 185,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,411. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

