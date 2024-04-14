MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance

Shares of MRPRF stock remained flat at $10.82 during trading on Friday. 55 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the development, acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities and data centers, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.

