MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance
Shares of MRPRF stock remained flat at $10.82 during trading on Friday. 55 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $11.85.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MERLIN Properties SOCIMI
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.