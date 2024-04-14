Internet Computer Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $340.56 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $12.50 or 0.00019374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.78 billion and approximately $340.56 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00055776 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,705,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,683,643 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

