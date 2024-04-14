BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $64,471.70 or 0.99938668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $800.66 million and $1.08 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00091409 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 64,449.5645179 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,089,896.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.