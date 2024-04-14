WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $168,249.43 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 55.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 42.1% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $168,249.43 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00122251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001533 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

