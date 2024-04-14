Substratum Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $22.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,471.70 or 0.99938668 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002392 USD and is up 34.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

