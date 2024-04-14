Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,304,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,351,080. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

