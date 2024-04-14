Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $37,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $438.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

