iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $178.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.