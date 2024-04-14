Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,814 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,814 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brien P. O'meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $110.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,691. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.19 and a twelve month high of $121.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

