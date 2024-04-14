Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 44,384 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 51,059,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62.

Insider Activity

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock worth $633,443,979. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

