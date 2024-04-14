Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $743,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.06. 236,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.50 and a 52 week high of $324.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.82.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.