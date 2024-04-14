Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $776,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $57,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $144,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $1,244,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $164,895,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 1.6 %

KVUE stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,414,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,139,888. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.