Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.09. 567,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

