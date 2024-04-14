Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $64.59. 9,933,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,310,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.