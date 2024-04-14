Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $873,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 115.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. 1,705,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

