Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,906 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.58. 225,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

