172,081 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 172,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after acquiring an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after acquiring an additional 556,279 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.21. 26,891,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,866,482. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.74.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

