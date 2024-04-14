12,273 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,273 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 295,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,533 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,078,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 732,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,694. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

