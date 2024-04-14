13,635 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 520,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,993. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

