Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Envista by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Envista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $390,000.

Envista Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Envista stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,054. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

