Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $156.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,642. The firm has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

