Graypoint LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

