Altus Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,826,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.96. 11,071,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

