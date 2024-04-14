Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,256 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

General Motors Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. 11,903,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,941,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

