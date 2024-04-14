Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE APD traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,674. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.15.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.