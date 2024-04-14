Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.58.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $245.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,903. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.09. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

