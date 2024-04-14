IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.23. 932,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,724. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.47 and its 200 day moving average is $220.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.