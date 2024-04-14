Romano Brothers AND Company Has $907,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Kroger were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,168,000 after purchasing an additional 498,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kroger by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,833,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,551,000 after acquiring an additional 511,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.08.

Kroger Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:KR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

