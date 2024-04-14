Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VB stock opened at $216.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

