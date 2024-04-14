Saxony Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $175.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

