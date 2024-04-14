Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $116.33 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $67.63 or 0.00104841 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,576.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.23 or 0.00761457 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00040490 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,687,897 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
