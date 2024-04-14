Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 10,100 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $17,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.45. 6,027,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,927. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

