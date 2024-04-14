Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 18,828 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.01. 1,825,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,107. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.