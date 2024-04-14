Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 29,653 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,090.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after purchasing an additional 929,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,697 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $20,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,702,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,356,622 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

AZEK Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AZEK traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

