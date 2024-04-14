Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 30,060 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,060 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Tapestry by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.14. 3,801,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,569. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.