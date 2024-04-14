Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.07 Million in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE WPC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. 1,151,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,875. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

