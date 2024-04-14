Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,121. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

