Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 17,927 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,151,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.95. 2,873,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,970. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

