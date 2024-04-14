Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Rises By 51.6%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance
Shares of SMIZF stock remained flat at $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.
About Meliá Hotels International
