ABCMETA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.49 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $458,485.08 and $7.49 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010963 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00016227 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,222.29 or 1.00014548 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000457 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $36.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

