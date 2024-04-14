Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Drops By 37.5%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scor Trading Up 1.0 %

Scor stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.