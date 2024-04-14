SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SFTBY stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. 396,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.12. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

