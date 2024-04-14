RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of RKAGY stock remained flat at $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $6.51.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
