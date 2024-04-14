RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RKAGY stock remained flat at $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

