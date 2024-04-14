Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in March

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,918,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,614. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.