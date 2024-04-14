Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance
SBGSY stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 365,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,183. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $47.43.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider Electric S.E.
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.