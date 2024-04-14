Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

SBGSY stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 365,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,183. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

